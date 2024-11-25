15:16
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Tournament in Korea

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at Korea Open 2024 International Wrestling Tournament, which is taking place in Incheon. Wrestling Federation reported on Instagram.

Sharip uulu Bilol (65 kilograms) won a gold medal at the freestyle wrestling tournament, Orozobek Toktomambetov (74 kilograms) took second place. Abdumalik Karachov (57 kilograms) and Kutman Tolobaldiev (125 kilograms) won bronze medals.

On the third day, athletes competed for medals in the Greco-Roman style.

Melis Aitbekov (97 kilograms) took first place, Raimaaly uulu Nurmanbet (97 kilograms) and Erlan Manatbekov (130 kilograms) — second.

Earlier, Dilnaz Sazanova won a gold medal, and Gulnur Tashtanbekova won a bronze at the tournament in the weight category up to 68 kilograms.
Print
