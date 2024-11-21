12:51
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan to visit Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan will visit Kyrgyzstan for a working visit. It was announced at the meeting of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Bishkek Rapil Zhoshybaev.

The parties discussed preparations for the upcoming working visit of Olzhas Bektenov to Bishkek on December 3-4 this year to participate in the next meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation were considered, including joint projects in the trade, economic, transport and energy sectors.

Akylbek Japarov, emphasizing the importance of further development of cooperation with Kazakhstan in the spirit of alliance and partnership, expressed the readiness of the Kyrgyz side to implement joint initiatives and projects aimed at further expanding and strengthening relations between the two countries.

Rapil Zhoshybaev noted the high dynamics of relations between the states and expressed confidence in the successful implementation of joint projects that will have a positive impact on the well-being of the two fraternal peoples.
link: https://24.kg/english/311806/
views: 28
