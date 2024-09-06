Michele Placido invited to jury of film festivals in Kyrgyzstan

As part of the promotion of public diplomacy of the Kyrgyz Republic, at the invitation of the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Italy Taalai Bazarbaev, the Embassy was visited by the outstanding Italian actor and director Michele Placido.

During the conversation, Ambassador Bazarbaev acquainted Michele Placido with the activities of the Embassy to promote cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Italy, including in the field of cinematography.

Ambassador Taalai Bazarbaev expressed respect for the creative work of Michele Placido and proposed to consider the possibility of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan. In particular, he noted the interest in inviting the famous actor to participate with his latest films in international film festivals held in Kyrgyzstan, as well as an honorary member of the international jury.

Michele Placido expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for the warm welcome at the Embassy and the active development of cooperation with Italy in the field of culture. He also acquainted the Embassy with the creative activities of his private film studio and emphasized his readiness to jointly consider the proposed initiatives.

The Italian actor gained worldwide fame after playing the role of Commissioner Corrado Cattani in the TV series «The Octopus», where he played in four series. He was nominated three times for the main Italian David di Donatello Film Award for the leading male role in the films «Three Brothers» (1981), «Pizza Connection» (1985) and «The Stranger» (2007), but never received it.