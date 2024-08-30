16:37
Park built on site of demolished cafes in Bishkek

A recreation park was built in Bishkek on the site of the demolished Batumi and Shashlychnaya No. 1 cafes. The press service of the State Agency for Architecture and Construction reported.

Official opening of Muun park will take place in Dzhal microdistrict on September 1.

Recall, a criminal case was opened against the then vice mayor of Bishkek Nurdan Oruntayev for the demolition of Batumi cafe. The owner of the cafe said that there was no court decision on the demolition. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev intervened in the scandal and took control of the situation.

Later, the press service of the state committee reported that illegal actions of the vice mayor of Bishkek Nurdan Oruntayev were established. In particular, he organized dismantling of the cafe by directly destroying the property of the owner instead of dismantling the structure and removing it. The demolition of the building caused damages amounting to more than 3 million soms.

The owners of Shashlychnaya No. 1 cafe dismantled it themselves after receiving notice of its demolition in July 2023.
