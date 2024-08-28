14:25
Edil Baisalov holds meeting on preparations for World Nomad Games

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov held a meeting on the preparation of the national team of Kyrgyzstan for the 5th World Nomad Games, which will be held from September 8 to September 14 in Astana.

The meeting participants discussed the preparation of athletes and organizational issues, including the broadcast of the Games and permission for taking rare animals out of the country for Salburun festival.

In addition, issues of providing support for holding the 6th World Nomad Games in 2026 in Uzbekistan were considered.

Following the meeting, instructions were given to ministries and departments.
