Kyrgyzstan sets up organizing committee to prepare for VI World Nomad Games

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev signed a decree, according to which an organizing committee was established to prepare and hold the VI World Nomad Games, which will take place in 2026 in Kyrgyzstan.

Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, was appointed as the Chairman of the Organizing Committee.

The Organizing Committee is tasked with:

  • Developing and approving an interagency working plan for the preparation and holding of the VI World Nomad Games;
  • Approving the rules and regulations of the Games in the sports part;
  • Drawing up a cost estimate based on the planned events.

The World Nomad Games (WGC) is a large-scale international project of the Kyrgyz Republic aimed at reviving, preserving and developing the culture of nomadic civilization.

The World Nomad Games were held in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, 2016 and 2018. In 2022 the Games were held in Turkey, and in 2024 in Kazakhstan.
