Kamchybek Tashiev presents three-room apartment to mother of many children

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev presented the keys to a three-room apartment to a single mother raising eight minor children in Tokmak. The press center of the state committee reported.

According to it, Aizhan Bakalova appealed to the head of the SCNS Kamchybek Tashiev with a request to consider issue of providing her with housing. The large family, dependent on a single mother, has long experienced life difficulties.

«On the instructions of the SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev, the large family was given the keys to a fully furnished three-room apartment in one of the micro-districts of Tokmak,» the SCNS noted.

Aizhan Bakalova noted that she was touched by the fact that the apartment was presented shortly before the Children’s Day. She thanked the head of the SCNS and expressed gratitude to the State Committee for empathy to socially vulnerable citizens and prompt assistance in solving problems.