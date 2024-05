Gulnara-Klara Samat was relieved of her post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sadyr Japarov signed a corresponding decree.

Gulnara-Klara Samat was removed from her post due to appointment to another position.

Gulnara-Klara Samat was appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia in February 2021.