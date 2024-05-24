Summer tourist season to be officially opened in Kyrgyzstan on June 7-8

The 2024 summer tourist season in Kyrgyzstan will be officially opened on June 7-8. Kiyal Kenzhematova, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the official opening will traditionally take place in Issyk-Kul region at Rukh Ordo cultural center. A forum will be organized on June 7, the purpose of which is to develop domestic tourism and infrastructure.

«We will talk with domestic international partners and investors about ways to improve tourism in the country; also about how infrastructure can be created and improved in the regions. A gala event, associated with the official opening of the summer tourist season, will take place on June 8,» Kiyal Kenzhematova said.

She added that an action plan has been agreed with the relevant government agencies, which should be implemented during the summer tourist season.

At least 8.5 million tourists visited Kyrgyzstan in 2023. This is 1.5 million more than in 2022.