01:10
USD 87.99
EUR 95.37
RUB 0.97
English

Summer tourist season to be officially opened in Kyrgyzstan on June 7-8

The 2024 summer tourist season in Kyrgyzstan will be officially opened on June 7-8. Kiyal Kenzhematova, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the official opening will traditionally take place in Issyk-Kul region at Rukh Ordo cultural center. A forum will be organized on June 7, the purpose of which is to develop domestic tourism and infrastructure.

«We will talk with domestic international partners and investors about ways to improve tourism in the country; also about how infrastructure can be created and improved in the regions. A gala event, associated with the official opening of the summer tourist season, will take place on June 8,» Kiyal Kenzhematova said.

She added that an action plan has been agreed with the relevant government agencies, which should be implemented during the summer tourist season.

At least 8.5 million tourists visited Kyrgyzstan in 2023. This is 1.5 million more than in 2022.
link: https://24.kg/english/294968/
views: 316
Print
Related
Tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan presented at exhibition in Minsk
Number of tourists in Karakol increases by 20 percent in 2024
Sulaiman-Too information center opened in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan presents stand at International Tourism Exhibition in Moscow
Karakol wins Top 100 Stories, Green Destinations competition
UN General Assembly declares 2027 as International Year of Sustainable Tourism
Bicycle path of more than 14 kilometers to be built from Baytik village
Bosogo information center for tourists opened in Osh city
Two more RestPoints opened in south of Kyrgyzstan
French businessmen interested in development of ski tourism in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings
Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek
Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Pakistani Foreign Minister visits compatriot injured in brawl in Bishkek Pakistani Foreign Minister visits compatriot injured in brawl in Bishkek
24 May, Friday
17:49
Kyrgyz Pochtasy takes 29th place in world ranking Kyrgyz Pochtasy takes 29th place in world ranking
17:07
Muras friendly futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek
16:35
Summer tourist season to be officially opened in Kyrgyzstan on June 7-8
16:23
State center for assistance to violence victims opened in Bishkek
15:51
Bishkek hosts meeting of heads of CIS special services (photos)