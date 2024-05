A foreigner stole money at Manas airport. The press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to the police, a man filed a statement. He asked to find the unknown people who stole $6,500 and 3,000 soms from his pocket.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 205 «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect turned out to be a foreigner, 28. He hid the stolen money in his bedroom.

The investigation continues.