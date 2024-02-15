National Bank tells what differs new banknotes from old ones

The banknotes of the new series have an updated design and a new, modern set of security elements. The head of the Cash Management Department of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, Medina Ashyralieva, announced at a press conference today.

According to her, the peculiarity of the new banknotes is the absence of a white field. One of the main factors in the withdrawal of banknotes from the circulation and their subsequent destruction is the presence of a white field. Therefore, to increase the life cycle of banknotes, the National Bank decided to make the watermark field colored. In addition, serial numbers are located on the reverse side of the banknote. Previously they were on the front.

«The main security elements are located on the front side of the banknote. At the same time balanced protection of the reverse side is ensured. The new banknotes also contain special tactile markings for the blind and visually impaired. Effectiveness of using these elements is approved by the Kyrgyz Society of the Blind and Deaf. Tactile marks have their own configuration,» Medina Ashyralieva said.