Liver transplant surgeries to be performed with participation of Turkish doctors

Kyrgyzstan’s doctors are preparing for liver transplant operations with the participation of Turkish specialists. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited Turkey’s Inonu University in Malatya the day before, where he took part in a liver transplant surgery.

He held talks with the Turkish side on performing liver transplant operations in Kyrgyzstan.

«A team of Turkish doctors is expected to arrive, including an anesthesiologist-resuscitator, two surgeons and a nurse. Two teams of local specialists trained in liver transplantation in Turkey are also ready to perform operations,» the agency said.

Six patients and their donors have already undergone preliminary preparatory procedures. The liver transplant surgeries are planned to be performed at the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship.

«Preparatory work for liver transplantation in Kyrgyzstan has been completed. The necessary equipment for operations is available; Turkish doctors will bring the missing equipment with them. The operations are scheduled for June 4-5,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted.