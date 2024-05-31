03:00
USD 87.70
EUR 95.02
RUB 0.97
English

Liver transplant surgeries to be performed with participation of Turkish doctors

Kyrgyzstan’s doctors are preparing for liver transplant operations with the participation of Turkish specialists. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited Turkey’s Inonu University in Malatya the day before, where he took part in a liver transplant surgery.

He held talks with the Turkish side on performing liver transplant operations in Kyrgyzstan.

«A team of Turkish doctors is expected to arrive, including an anesthesiologist-resuscitator, two surgeons and a nurse. Two teams of local specialists trained in liver transplantation in Turkey are also ready to perform operations,» the agency said.

Six patients and their donors have already undergone preliminary preparatory procedures. The liver transplant surgeries are planned to be performed at the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship.

«Preparatory work for liver transplantation in Kyrgyzstan has been completed. The necessary equipment for operations is available; Turkish doctors will bring the missing equipment with them. The operations are scheduled for June 4-5,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/295533/
views: 291
Print
Related
New CT scanner installed at National Hospital in Bishkek
New Diagnostic Radiology Department opened at National Cardiology Center
Kyrgyzstanis to be notified about upcoming scheduled vaccination online
Money allocated to healthcare organizations to improve their material base
Almost 1,000 people with organ transplants live in Kyrgyzstan
President lays capsule at construction site of building of Children's Hospital
President instructs to introduce additional payments to doctors in regions
Health Minister and Ambassador of Palestine discuss supply of medicines
Memory of Kyrgyz warriors died in 11th century honored in Turkey
New building of Family Doctors Group opened in Kant town
Popular
Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan
Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village
Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek Man wanted by Interpol of Mongolia for raping teenager detained in Bishkek
Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan
31 May, Friday
17:56
Cynical people - Akylbek Japarov about those saying about authoritarian power Cynical people - Akylbek Japarov about those saying abo...
17:08
Kyrgyzstanis can fly within Kyrgyzstan with digital ID
16:23
National Football Development Program developed in Kyrgyzstan
16:17
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani planning to participate in terrorist attack in Europe
15:57
Culture Ministry officials embezzle money of World Nomad Games participants