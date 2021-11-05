18:13
European experience of green economic recovery important for Kyrgyzstan

«There are factors in Kyrgyzstan that are conducive to both green recovery and building of a green economy as a whole,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at the first European Union — Central Asia economic forum.

According to him, the hydropower potential of 252 large and medium-sized rivers in the republic is estimated at 140 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. About 10 percent of them are used now. Kyrgyzstan ranks the third among the CIS countries in this indicator. The potential of renewable energy sources is estimated at 840.2 million tons of fuel equivalent per year.

«We are implementing the Climate Investment Program and the Green Economy Development Program for 2019-2023. We are determined to continue working in this direction. In this regard, the experience and technologies of European states are very important for us to achieve the goals of green recovery,» Akylbek Japarov said.

«In general, the problems with climate change and its negative consequences are no longer a distant prospect for us. Different natural disasters occur every year in many parts of the world, such as drought, floods, mudflows, landslides, fires. Emergencies do not bypass our republic either. I would like to remind you about the situation with our glaciers. The ongoing global warming, the increase in air temperature, and to some extent the industrial impact have led to the fact that the area of ​​large glaciers has significantly decreased over the past 30 years,» he concluded.
