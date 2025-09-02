Green Economy Development Program until 2029 approved in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Green Economy Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2029. The decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The program was developed to strengthen the institutionalization of green economy principles and implement green interventions at both macro and micro levels across the country’s priority economic sectors.

The resolution also approves the program’s action plan, an indicator matrix, and a resource cost assessment.

Heads of state executive bodies, presidential envoys in the regions, and local government leaders are held personally responsible for the quality and timely execution of the program’s implementation plan.