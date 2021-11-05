Sadyr Japarov: Green economy is priority in Kyrgyzstan's policy

«Our priority in the broader context of our climate-related measures is building a green economy,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the first European Union — Central Asia economic forum.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has only fastened an idea in mind that through joint efforts countries can do much more than alone. Sadyr Japarov is confident that today’s significant transformations in the world open up the opportunity to build constructive relationships. He suggested using the potential of the forum to build such partnerships.

«We have all the necessary conditions to achieve this goal. We share the challenge of building more innovative, sustainable and inclusive national economies. By recognizing the differences in our development strategies, at the same time, we transform them into strengths. The Central Asian region is becoming more and more attractive from the point of view of trade, economic and investment interaction every year. In terms of figures, according to the World Bank, in 1993 the GDP of the Central Asian countries was $45 billion, and by 2019 it had grown eight times and reached $347 billion. This amount is expected to almost double by 2030 to about $610 billion. Thus, both value and purely economic aspects confirm the existence of preconditions for building promising cooperation with the countries of the European Union,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The head of state reminded about his recent speech at the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow and the promise that by 2030 Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 44 percent. The share of the republic in the structure of global emissions is negligible — only 0.03 percent. The nature of the emissions is not industrial and is associated with the direct life of the population.

«By 2050, Kyrgyzstan will try to achieve carbon neutrality on the platform of «green development». The locomotive of this carbon-free policy will be renewable energy sources, primarily hydropower. We intend to gradually implement projects on the construction of small and medium-sized hydroelectric power plants with the aim of completely transferring the industrial sector, the housing and communal services sector to electricity instead of carbon energy resources, primarily coal and fuel oil,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.