Aiperi Medet kyzy wins gold medal at World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy took the 1st place at the World Wrestling Championship among athletes under 23, which is held in Belgrade (Serbia).

In the final, she defeated an athlete from Colombia.

In the semi-finals, she defeated Kylie Renee Welker from the United States of America.

In the weight category up to 76 kilograms, she also defeated an athlete from Ecuador. Then the athlete competed with a wrestler from India. Aiperi Medet kyzy pinned her to the mat in 28 seconds.

Another Kyrgyzstani Nazira Marsbek kyzy (57 kilograms) dropped out of the tournament at the qualification stage.

Greco-Roman wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan did not win any medals.
