Aiperi Medet kyzy reaches final of World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy reached the final of the World Wrestling Championship among athletes under 23, which is held in Belgrade (Serbia).

In the semi-finals, she defeated Kylie Renee Welker from the United States of America.

In the weight category up to 76 kilograms, she also defeated an athlete from Ecuador. Then the athlete competed with a wrestler from India. Aiperi Medet kyzy pinned her to the mat in 28 seconds.

She will compete for the gold medal with an athlete from Colombia.

Greco-Roman wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan did not win any medals.
