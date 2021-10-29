10:07
Palestine intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in healthcare and agriculture

Palestine has expressed a desire to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in the field of healthcare and agriculture. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

It was discussed at the meeting of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic Aibek Artykbaev with the Ambassador of Palestine to the Kyrgyz Republic Mohammad Tarshakhani.

Aibek Artykbaev suggested establishing new contacts at various levels and directing efforts to expand the bilateral legal framework to intensify Kyrgyz-Palestinian relations.

In turn, Ambassador Mohammad Tarshahani informed about the intention of the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) to interact with Kyrgyzstan in the field of healthcare and agriculture in order to exchange experience and organize joint projects.

The Deputy Minister Aibek Artykbaev expressed his readiness to consider the proposal.
