18:06
USD 84.79
EUR 98.85
RUB 1.19
English

Aiperi Medet kyzy to participate in World Wrestling Championship in Serbia

Aiperi Medet kyzy will participate in the World Wrestling Championship in Serbia, which will be held on November 1-7 in Belgrade. She announced it on the air of Sputnik radio.

According to her, wrestlers under 23 years old will compete there. The athlete is already actively training for the championship. Aiperi Medet kyzy took the fourth place in the world ranking in the weight category up to 76 kilograms.

Aisuluu Tynybekova (62 kg), Meerim Dzhumanazarova (68 kg) and Aiperi Medet kyzy (76 kg) participated in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year. Aisuluu Tynybekova won a silver medal, Meerim Dzhumanazarova — a bronze medal. Aiperi Medet kyzy took the 5th place.
link: https://24.kg/english/211046/
views: 99
Print
Related
Chynarbek Izabekov defeats wrestler from Iran at Veterans World Championship
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Veterans World Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova takes second place in UWW ranking
National wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan takes 5th place at World Championship
Wrestler Zholaman Sharshenbekov reaches final of World Wrestling Championship
Sadyr Japarov congratulates athletes on medals at World Wrestling Championship
Meerim Zhumanazarova gives interview after World Wrestling Championship
World Wrestling Championship: Video of medal fights of Kyrgyz wrestlers
Women's wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan takes 6th place at World Championship
Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova wins gold at World Wrestling Championship
Popular
New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks
New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals
Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC
20 October, Wednesday
18:00
Parliament accepts resignation of Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov Parliament accepts resignation of Ombudsman Tokon Mamyt...
17:54
Bishkek hosts 1st meeting of Investment Council under City Hall
17:36
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
17:27
Emergency Situations to buy 60 fully equipped fire trucks
17:11
Aiperi Medet kyzy to participate in World Wrestling Championship in Serbia