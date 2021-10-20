Aiperi Medet kyzy to participate in World Wrestling Championship in Serbia

Aiperi Medet kyzy will participate in the World Wrestling Championship in Serbia, which will be held on November 1-7 in Belgrade. She announced it on the air of Sputnik radio.

According to her, wrestlers under 23 years old will compete there. The athlete is already actively training for the championship. Aiperi Medet kyzy took the fourth place in the world ranking in the weight category up to 76 kilograms.

Aisuluu Tynybekova (62 kg), Meerim Dzhumanazarova (68 kg) and Aiperi Medet kyzy (76 kg) participated in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year. Aisuluu Tynybekova won a silver medal, Meerim Dzhumanazarova — a bronze medal. Aiperi Medet kyzy took the 5th place.