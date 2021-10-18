Elections 2021: Tokon Mamytov resigns from post of Ombudsman

Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov submitted a letter of resignation. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reports.

According to the CEC, Tokon Mamytov is running for Parliament from Butun Kyrgyzstan party. According to the law, he, as a civil servant, must resign.

Tokon Mamytov was appointed to the post of Ombudsman in September 2018. In 2010-2013, he was a deputy of Parliament from Ar-Namys party, and later headed the State Border Service, was a governor of Issyk-Kul region, served as a Vice Prime Minister, and was the Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.