President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers. Press service of the head of state reported.

According to the decree, persons who have held the positions of members of the Cabinet of Ministers will continue to fulfill their duties until formation of a new Cabinet of Ministers.

Sadyr Japarov proposed the Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov to the post of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.