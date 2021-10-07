Bishkek schools lack 264 teachers. The head of the Education Department of the City Hall of the capital, Nazgul Losnikova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, at the beginning of the school year, municipal schools lacked about 400 teachers.

«There are 264 vacancies now. We gradually provide the schools with the staff. Every year we send applications to the Ministry of Education. Young specialists from universities are sent to us. We stimulate young specialists, we have a program «Young Teacher’s Deposit» — we will hold a competition for graduates of higher educational institutions in November,» Nazgul Losnikova told.

She added that vacancies can be filled by teachers of related fields. This is permitted by law. «For example, a mathematician can teach physics and vice versa,» Nazgul Losnikova said.