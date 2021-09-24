No deaths among vaccinated against COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan

No deaths have been registered among vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the ministry analyzed the incidence. «99.9 percent of COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated citizens,» he said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added that the lowest rate of vaccination is observed in Bishkek. «We are conducting informational work, because vaccination is voluntary,» he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Development, 588,822 people have received both doses of the vaccine to date.