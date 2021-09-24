14:11
USD 84.80
EUR 99.39
RUB 1.17
English

No deaths among vaccinated against COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan

No deaths have been registered among vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the ministry analyzed the incidence. «99.9 percent of COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated citizens,» he said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added that the lowest rate of vaccination is observed in Bishkek. «We are conducting informational work, because vaccination is voluntary,» he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Development, 588,822 people have received both doses of the vaccine to date.
link: https://24.kg/english/208247/
views: 87
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 230.5 million people globally
Health Ministry: Vaccination certificates were sold by groups of family doctors
COVID-19: Health Ministry expects incidence surge in late November - December
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,393 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 207 - in serious condition
87 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,123 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 230 million people globally
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan attends Global COVID-19 summit
Kyrgyzstan registers no COVID-19 deaths over last 24 hours
Three medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Niece of Kurmanbek Bakiyev marries deputy's son in Turkey Niece of Kurmanbek Bakiyev marries deputy's son in Turkey
Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported Gunman opens fire at Perm State University, casualties reported
Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs
Ex-deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov detained for fraud Ex-deputy of Parliament Kubanychbek Nurmatov detained for fraud
24 September, Friday
14:07
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 230.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 230.5 milli...
13:57
Health Ministry: Vaccination certificates were sold by groups of family doctors
13:46
No deaths among vaccinated against COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:36
Kyrgyzstanis living in South Korea donate ambulances to Batken
12:21
Two rallies held near court building in Bishkek