Kyrgyzstan speaks for early prevention of conflict in Afghanistan

Kyrgyzstan speaks for the early prevention of a military conflict and the establishment of peace, tranquility and stability in Afghanistan. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states.

According to him, this is in the interests of both the long-suffering Afghan people, the countries of the region and the international community. Sadyr Japarov noted that taking into account the recent events in Afghanistan, the issues of countering threats and challenges coming from the international extremism and terrorism forces become especially important. The President proposed to develop a strategy of interaction in order to prevent encroachments on the SCO countries and to control migration processes.

The head of state expressed his readiness to send humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.

The President also noted that the activities of the SCO are of wide interest in the international arena. This is evidenced by the desire of other states to join it. The SCO summit launched the procedure for Iran’s accession to the organization, as well as granting Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar the status of a dialogue partner with the SCO.

The President stressed that a lot of work is being done by joint efforts to maintain security and stability in the SCO space, and called for special attention to the formation of a security belt in the region.

Sadyr Japarov drew the participants’ attention to the fact that the risks and threats of cyber terrorism are increasing in recent years in the SCO space against the background of the global trend of digitalization, development of information and communication technologies. He proposed to establish a special mechanism in the form of a meeting of the heads of relevant ministries and departments of the SCO member states to promote cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

The President also welcomed the timely decision of the heads of the SCO member states to improve the mechanism for countering the challenges and threats to the security of the SCO member states, taking into account the initiative of the Kyrgyz side to create a Center for Countering International Organized Crime in Bishkek.

In addition, Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of deepening economic cooperation through the introduction of effective financial mechanisms. He proposed to continue consultations on the establishment of the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Development Fund, considering this institution as a mechanism for switch to settlements in the national currencies.

At the same time, he expressed his opinion that the joint development of the transport infrastructure will make it possible to intensify trade relations and solve many pressing social and economic problems.

«In the context of the pandemic, as well as due to the inevitable quarantine measures taken, road transportation has turned out to be limited, so the most reliable transport route is the railroad. Kyrgyzstan is aimed at the earliest practical implementation of the project for the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway, which should become a significant and concrete step towards the full fulfillment of the transit potential of the region and the possibility of access to seaports,» the head of state said.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov touched upon the issues of food security and cooperation of the SCO in the field of education, noted the importance of further strengthening cultural and humanitarian interaction, including issues of tourism, youth and sports.