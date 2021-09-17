16:24
Sadyr Japarov arrives at Kokhi Navruz to participate in SCO summit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived at Kokhi Navruz complex in Dushanbe (Tajikistan) to participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Press service of the head of state reported.

Upon arrival at the complex, Sadyr Japarov was greeted by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon. Collective photographing of the leaders of the SCO member states took place after that. Then they went to the hall to discuss topical issues of cooperation within the organization.

The heads of the SCO member states — Kyrgyzstan, India, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — will take part in the work of the SCO summit. The leaders of the states with observer status (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia) will also participate in the summit. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will take part in the anniversary summit as an honored guest.

Six more countries have the status of dialogue partners in the organization: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.
