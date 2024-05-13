13:14
Kyrgyz film “Paradise under Mothers’ Feet” wins Grand Prix at Moscow festival

The film «Paradise Under Mothers’ Feet» by Kyrgyz director Ruslan Akun was awarded the Grand Prix of the III International Festival of Proper Cinema. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The film tells the amazing story of 35-year-old Adil, a special person whose mental development remains at the level of an eight-year-old child, and the power of a mother’s love for her son. The Moscow audience greeted the film with applause.

Winners of the festival in the categories «Debut», «Best Director», «Best Documentary Film», «Best Short Film», «Best Animated Film», «Best Screenplay», «Heroes of Our Time» and others were announced at the ceremony.

In total, more than 140 applications were received for the competition. At least 33 films produced in Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, China, Serbia and other countries were selected for participation.

The award will be handed over to the author of the film «Paradise Under Mothers’ Feet» Ruslan Akun.
