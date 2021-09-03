President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), headed by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Al Mazroui. Press service of the head of state reported.

A delegation of large Emirati companies, representing the fields of energy, agriculture, tourism and logistics, arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The heads of companies such as DP World, MASDAR, ADQ, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Royal Group, Earth Retail, Fresh Harvest are among them.

The President noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested and ready to develop, strengthen relations with the UAE in all areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as in the joint development and implementation of investment projects in all sectors of the domestic economy.

«All the necessary conditions will be created for the continuous work and sustainable development of manufacturing companies that create jobs in the regions of the country. I would like to note that the state has included a special article on creating conditions and protecting investors in the new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan. On this basis, amendments are made to a number of laws, and a special Ministry of Investments has been created. The issue of investor support and protection is under my personal control. Kyrgyzstan will provide all possible assistance to the Emirati business, in particular, it will create favorable conditions for its successful conduct,» Sadyr Japarov assured.

During the meeting, the head of state noted that the Kyrgyz side is looking forward to the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, the President plans to pay an official visit to Abu Dhabi in the near future.

At the same time, Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of opening a diplomatic mission of the UAE in Kyrgyzstan to strengthen and deepen cooperation between the two countries. The opening of the embassy will stimulate the presence of the Emirati business in Kyrgyzstan and allow it to work successfully.

In turn, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of UAE conveyed warm words of greetings and best wishes to Sadyr Japarov from the President of the UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as from the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. On behalf of the entire delegation, thanking the Kyrgyz side for the warm welcome, he expressed his readiness to share the ideas and experience of the UAE on the development of the country.

Suhail Mohammed Al Mazroui stressed that the main purpose of his visit is to build up bilateral cooperation and bring relations between the countries to a new level. Therefore, he proposed to intensify interaction at the government level, noting that representatives of the involved ministries of the UAE are also present in his delegation.

According to Suhail Mohammed Al Mazroui, the Emirate side has plans to create trade and logistics centers in the Central Asian countries to establish the supply of goods to the UAE. The parties expressed their mutual readiness for a detailed study of joint investment cooperation.

«A delegation from the UAE arrived as part of the implementation of the agreements reached during a telephone conversation between the President Sadyr Japarov and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,» the statement says.