Kyrgyzstan to conduct nationwide vaccination campaign

A nationwide campaign for vaccination of population against COVID-19 will be conducted in Kyrgyzstan from September 1 to September 10. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

The Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova held a regular meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combatting COVID-19. The epidemiological situation in the country, the progress of vaccination of the population against COVID-19, the planned supply of vaccines through the COVAX program and other international projects were discussed at the meeting.

Zhyldyz Bakashova noted a positive trend in reduction of the number of daily registered cases of coronavirus infection and community-acquired pneumonia, but, at the same time, reminded of the mandatory observance of sanitary and epidemiological rules.

The Presidential Envoys to the regions, the Mayors of Bishkek and Osh cities were instructed to continue raids to identify violators of sanitary and epidemiological standards in the entrusted territories, as well as in connection with cultural events related to the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence, they were instructed to ensure strict compliance with all the COVID-19 pandemic requirements.

The Deputy Head of the Cabinet stressed the need to increase the rate of vaccination for development of herd immunity.

Members of the Republican Emergency Response Center proposed to hold a nation-wide campaign for vaccination of the population against COVID-19 from September 1 to September 10, 2021. In addition, the Ministry of Health and Social Development, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was instructed to continue working with international organizations on the possible donation of vaccines against COVID-19.