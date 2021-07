Officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) neutralized a group of foreigners who were recruiting citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the state committee reported.

The detainees are involved in the ISIS international terrorist organization.

«Citizens of a foreign state, having sworn allegiance to the terrorist organization, carried out recruiting activities among the religious part of the population of Kyrgyzstan, and also intended to go to the zones of armed conflict in Syria in the near future,» the statement says.

Operational search measures to identify other persons involved in the activities of the group continue.