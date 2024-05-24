15:12
Measures to combat terrorism and religious extremism to be discussed in Bishkek

The regular, 54th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member states will be held today, May 24, in Bishkek. The media report, citing the Russian Federal Security Service.

The participants will discuss how to jointly suppress attempts of militants trained abroad to undermine the situation in the Commonwealth and how to improve the exchange of information to combat terrorism and religious extremism.

The agency noted that the main attention is expected to be paid to the development of common approaches to assessing security threats to CIS countries and improving the effectiveness of cooperation between intelligence services to neutralize them.

«Joint measures will be determined to identify and suppress the activities of persons who have received combat training and experience abroad to destabilize the situation and violently change the constitutional order in the CIS member states. The participants of the event will outline ways to improve the exchange of information in the field of combating terrorism and religious extremism, including within the framework of the International Database on countering terrorism, operating on the basis of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee,» the statement says.
