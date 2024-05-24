Sadyr Japarov: New terrorist threats have recently emerged

Kyrgyzstan strongly condemns terrorism in any form of its manifestation. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with members of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

It should be noted that the 54th meeting of the Council is taking place in Bishkek.

The head of state emphasized the most acute problem in the security sphere — terrorism and extremism. He noted that terrorism has become one of the most dangerous social, political and moral problems in terms of its scale, unpredictability and consequences.

No country in the world can cope with the threat of terrorism alone. It should be noted that new terrorist risks and threats have formed recently, the greatest danger is cybercrime and cyberterrorism. Sadyr Japarov

«In this context, an important role is played by the cooperation program of the Commonwealth member countries in the fight against terrorism and extremism for 2023-2025, signed jointly with my colleagues within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS in October 2022 in Astana, which is in demand and relevant. In addition, last year the State Program of the Kyrgyz Republic on countering extremism and terrorism for 2023-2027 was adopted,» he added.