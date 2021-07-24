14:00
Tokyo Olympics: Kanykei Kubanychbekova takes 48th place in shooting

Kyrgyzstani Kanykei Kubanychbekova took the 48th place in the air rifle competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the qualifying stage, she scored 612.8 points, which was not enough to reach the final. She took the 48th place among 50 participants in the final standings. Kubanychbekova carried the flag of Kyrgyzstan at the parade of athletes.

Another flag bearer, Denis Petrashov, starts today at the Olympics. He will perform at a distance of 100 meters breaststroke. The competitions will begin at 17.25 Bishkek time.

Individual epee completion among men will also be held on Sunday, where Kyrgyzstani Roman Petrov will perform.

At least 16 athletes represent Kyrgyzstan at the Olympics in Tokyo.
