Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan

A foreign militant was detained in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the committee, the man stayed in the country for the purpose of sabotage and subversive work. The foreigner maintained stable ties with the terrorist underworld of some CIS countries, provided them with ideological support, and also planned to participate in a terrorist attack as a suicide bomber.

The State Committee for National Security notes that in connection with the military-political situation in Afghanistan, international terrorist organizations are making attempts to send terrorists into a number of countries and revive the internal underworld to organize terrorist activities.

«We call on the civilian population to be vigilant. If you find signs of preparation for a terrorist crime, we ask to immediately inform the law enforcement agencies to take timely response measures,» the statement says.