Foreign militant detained in Kyrgyzstan

A foreign militant was detained in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.
The State Committee for National Security notes that in connection with the military-political situation in Afghanistan, international terrorist organizations are making attempts to send terrorists into a number of countries and revive the internal underworld to organize terrorist activities.
«We call on the civilian population to be vigilant. If you find signs of preparation for a terrorist crime, we ask to immediately inform the law enforcement agencies to take timely response measures,» the statement says.