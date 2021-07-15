Turkish Ambassador tells why Orhan Inandi is dangerous for Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Ahmet Sadik Dogan told why Orhan Inandi is dangerous for Kyrgyzstan.

He repeated the version of the official Ankara about the activities of Orhan Inandi, which was provided by the Turkish state TV channel TRT Haber.

Related news Turkish Ambassador to Bishkek actually admits kidnapping of Orhan Inandi

According to the diplomat, Orhan Inandi has been acting as the head of FETO in Kyrgyzstan from 2001 to the present day. Since 2017, on behalf of the leader of the FETO organization, Fethullah Gulen, he became the head of this organization in Central Asia. It included Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Ahmet Sadik Dogan said that during his stay in Kyrgyzstan, Orhan Inandi often visited the headquarters of FETO leader Gulen in Pennsylvania (USA). He was there last time in March 2021 and received instructions from Gulen. His name is associated with such top leaders of this organization as Mustafa Ozcan, Nazi Tosun and Barbaros Kocakurt.

According to him, Orhan Inandi is also a user of BYLOCK, the secret communications program of FETO. He made sure that the fugitive members of the terrorist organization, who fled from Turkey, stayed in Kyrgyzstan for some time and illegally obtained Kyrgyz passports. Thus, 25 high-ranking members of the organization, including Mustafa Ozcan and former Chairman of the Board of Asia Bank Ali Celik, obtained these documents.

Ahmet Sadik Dogan noted that in the period from 1985 to 1995, Orkan Inandi worked at the secret houses of the FETO organization.

«Do you understand how dangerous he is? Orhan Inandi is no longer a threat for Kyrgyzstan. The film is over,» Ahmet Sadik Dogan said.

«Educational institutions serve to legitimize the terrorist organization in the eyes of ordinary people. Educational institutions and commercial companies established by them, such as NT Kitap Kırtasiye or the Vefa shopping center, provide funding for the organization. People do not know this. The terrorist organization FETO seeks to involve new members through the structures they have created,» Ahmet Sadik Dogan said.

The Turkish Ambassador noted that such organizations seek to influence the policy of the country in which they are located.

«Orhan Inandi looks like a teacher, president of Sapat international educational institution. There is a bad person inside. For us, he is a member of a terrorist organization,» Ahmet Sadik Dogan said.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship. He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.