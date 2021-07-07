14:45
Measure of restraint for Timur Faiziev changed

Investigation of the criminal case against Timur Faiziev, General Director of Elite House construction company, continues, it has not been stopped. The Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The measure of restraint for the businessman was changed to his own recognizance not to leave. «For all other questions, you can contact the State Committee for National Security,» the Military Prosecutor’s Office said.

The State Committee for National Security denied rumors that Timur Faiziev had reimbursed several million dollars to the state budget. «He did not compensate anything, at least the money did not pass through our department. Since the Military Prosecutor’s Office is in charge of this case, they have all the data,» the State Committee for National Security concluded.

It was reported earlier that Timur Faiziev returned to Kyrgyzstan. He is in Issyk-Kul region; he was seen in the Royal Beach resort.

The General Director of Elite House construction company Timur Faiziev is suspected of complicity in corruption in obtaining land plots in the capital, as well as in illegal construction. He was put on the wanted list.

Earlier, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure for him in absentia in the form of detention in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1.

The case is being investigated by an interdepartmental investigation team.
