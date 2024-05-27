Education Ministry continues corruption. Deputy tells about collection of money

MP Aibek Matkerimov said at a meeting of the Committee on Social Policy of Parliament that all students in higher education institutions collect money from all students to pass state exams.

«We receive appeals. They force students to collect money for state exams. They even announce the amount, what is this? There are lot of appeals from the regions. How are we going to develop the quality of education if they collect money like this all the time? Students just want to graduate from university, that’s why they give money. At the same time, even those who are abroad take the exams,» he said.

According to the deputy, the State Committee for National Security is fighting corruption, and the Ministry of Education continues to multiply it.

Aibek Matkerimov asked to take the issue under control.