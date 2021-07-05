15:21
Hospitals and observation units uninterruptedly provided with electricity

Due to the epidemiological situation in the republic, Severelectro OJSC keeps all health care institutions located in Bishkek, Chui and Talas regions under special control. Press service of the company reported.

Experts examined the power supply schemes of the buildings. «In the absence of additional power supply sources, medical institutions were advised to purchase generators,» the press service noted.

«The distribution company is taking all the necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply of temporary hospitals and observation units, in which patients with symptoms of coronavirus infection receive treatment, as well as oxygen stations,» the company added.

Severelectro OJSC reminded that consumers can contact the round-the-clock call center at 1209, 0772001209, 0702001209, 0556001209.
