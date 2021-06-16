Police issue ban on departure of Orhan Inandi from Kyrgyzstan

Search for the missing head of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi continues, including through international channels. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Abdiev announced at a parliamentary session.

According to him, law enforcement officers are searching for the missing person in parks, along railways, in hotels, garage cooperatives, entertainment centers, on the roofs of houses.

Related news Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: His supporters hold another rally

«We seized videos from Safe City project cameras. In addition, the search is ongoing through Interpol. Orhan Inandi has been banned from leaving the country. Passengers departing through Manas airport have been checked since May 30. As for the search at the Turkish embassy, ​​we have no right to do it. We cannot tell all the details, since there is a secrecy of the investigation, it can harm him,» Nurbek Abdiev said.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reikhan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.