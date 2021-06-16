Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes new electricity tariffs

It is proposed to set a single tariff for the population at 1.9 soms without division for 1 kilowatt-hour of electricity. Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Doskul Bekmurzaev announced at a meeting of the Committee on the Fuel and Energy Complex and Subsoil Use.

According to him, a new medium-term tariff policy has been developed. It will be submitted for public discussion in the near future. At the same time, it differs from those ideas that were presented earlier.

«There will be a single tariff for the population, without any division. A tariff of 1.9 soms for the population is proposed, that is, it is proposed to increase the electricity price by 32 tyiyns. There will be no restrictions on electricity consumption for residents of high-mountainous regions either in winter or in summer. As for the rest of the population, it is proposed to keep the threshold of 1,000 kilowatt-hours in winter due to low water levels. We propose to increase the tariff to 5.4 soms for other types of activities,» Doskul Bekmurzaev said.

In April 2021, the government of the country proposed to double the electricity tariff for the population — up to 1.48 soms, and for low-income citizens — to 74 tyiyns. This proposal caused an outpouring of criticism.