Japarov urges Turkish Airlines to turn Manas airport into logistics hub

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov dwelled on cooperation in the field of trade and economy between the countries. He shared his vision at the 5th meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

Sadyr Japarov noted the need to continue negotiations between civil aviation organizations over the possibility of flights between the countries and urged Turkish airlines to use the Manas International Airport in Bishkek as a transport and logistics center in Asia, guaranteeing preferential regime for this project.

The head of state stressed that the meetings of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey are an important platform and mechanism for enhancing trade and economic relations between the two countries.

According to him, the 10th meeting of the commission will be held in this direction on July 8-9, 2021 in Cholpon-Ata, within the framework of which the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum will be held.

The President stressed that Turkey occupies a special place in the structure of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade, but cooperation must be intensified, bringing the trade turnover between the two countries to $ 1 billion.

The head of state expressed confidence that the search for new acceptable forms of cooperation and diversification of ties would stimulate economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. Sadyr Japarov also noted the need to build up trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The President stressed his readiness to create a favorable environment for Turkish investors and provide benefits in accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan.

The head of state also dwelled on cooperation in the field of transport and logistics as the basis of economic ties between the two countries. He noted the expediency of considering measures to facilitate the employment of citizens of the two countries.

The President also dwelt in detail on aspects of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. He reminded that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Kyrgyz-Turkish diplomatic relations.

Sadyr Japarov announced the need to hold the Days of Kyrgyz and Turkish Cultures in 2021–2022.

The head of state stressed fruitful cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey in the field of education and science, as well as joint projects that provide both countries with highly qualified specialists according to world standards.

«For 30 years, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey have been firmly adhering to common views and values ​​on topical issues on the international agenda. I assure you that Kyrgyzstan will always maintain strong international diplomatic relations and cherish friendly and fraternal relations with Turkey,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.