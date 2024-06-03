13:13
USD 87.70
EUR 95.02
RUB 0.97
English

Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives vehicles for transportation of vaccines

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan received 16 specialized vehicles for transportation of vaccines. The press center of the ministry reported.

According to it, the vehicles were provided by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and UNICEF as part of efforts to increase immunization rates in Kyrgyzstan.

«The four-wheel drive vehicles will be able to provide access to remote areas. They are designed to carry the large refrigerated chambers needed to safely transport most vaccines. The vehicles are also equipped with special panels to protect vaccines from direct sunlight,» the ministry said.

The cars will help improve the delivery of vaccines from regional to district storage facilities, ensuring their timely availability.

The Ministry of Health added that a total of 26 special cars will be delivered. The rest will arrive in the country by the end of June. The total cost of the vehicles is $1.26 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/295649/
views: 136
Print
Related
Ala-Too health resort transferred to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Deputy commission to check activities of Health Ministry
11 new cold rooms to help improve storage of vaccines in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: COVAX mechanism ceases operations
Warehouse for vaccine storage built in Naryn district
EU has not used 215 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth €4 billion
107 ambulances, medical transport handed over to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry and UNICEF discuss implementation of joint programs
Veterinary service to purchase vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease, rabies
Heath Ministry will be completely digitalized in 2024 - Beishenaliev
Popular
Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss safety Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss safety
All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company
Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to expected rains Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to expected rains
3 June, Monday
12:23
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives vehicles for transportation of vaccines Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives vehicles for tra...
12:15
Another Kyrgyzstani qualifies for Olympic Games 2024
12:04
Native of Kyrgyzstan Dmitry Bivol knocks out his opponent from Libya
11:57
Vakhtangov Festival for Theater Managers starts in Bishkek
11:53
Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence established in KR