Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives vehicles for transportation of vaccines

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan received 16 specialized vehicles for transportation of vaccines. The press center of the ministry reported.

According to it, the vehicles were provided by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and UNICEF as part of efforts to increase immunization rates in Kyrgyzstan.

«The four-wheel drive vehicles will be able to provide access to remote areas. They are designed to carry the large refrigerated chambers needed to safely transport most vaccines. The vehicles are also equipped with special panels to protect vaccines from direct sunlight,» the ministry said.

The cars will help improve the delivery of vaccines from regional to district storage facilities, ensuring their timely availability.

The Ministry of Health added that a total of 26 special cars will be delivered. The rest will arrive in the country by the end of June. The total cost of the vehicles is $1.26 million.