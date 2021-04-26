Bishkek marks 35th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster

A meeting-requiem dedicated to the 35th anniversary of liquidation of consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster was held today in park named after Fuchik in Bishkek city. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Its participants paid tribute to the memory of the victims with a minute of silence and laid flowers at the monument to Chernobyl disaster victims.

At least 259 liquidators of the disaster at Chernobyl nuclear power plant and their widows, including 183 people with disabilities, live in Bishkek.

The City Hall noted that at the expense of the local budget, Chernobyl disaster victims and widows are provided with targeted social assistance and benefits: 100 percent discount on telephone line rental, a quarterly allowance in the amount of 500 soms, a quarterly allowance for widows of participants in liquidation of the Chernobyl disaster in the amount of 3,000 soms, free New Year gifts for children, one-time financial assistance by April 26 in the amount of 8,000 soms to widows, 5,000 — to participants and disabled people.

In addition, at the expense of the republican budget, the disabled of the Soviet Army who took part in the liquidation of the accident, disabled people, participants, their widows have been provided with monthly monetary compensation since January 1, 2010.