Bishkek marks anniversary of Chernobyl nuclear disaster

A meeting-requiem dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the accident at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant was held today in Fuchik park in Bishkek.

Schoolchildren, representatives of the city authorities, the Ambassador of Ukraine and the Counselor of the Embassy of Belarus came to commemorate the dead and thank the living. Memorial events began with laying of flowers at the monument to Chernobyl victims, minute of silence and a gun salute.

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Tatyana Kuznetsova recalled that the Chernobyl disaster became one of the most serious and large-scale during the existence of nuclear power industry.

«Thirty three years ago, hundreds of thousands of people from all the republics of the Soviet Union set about eliminating the consequences. It’s hard to imagine what would have happened if there were no courageous people who have managed to extinguish the fire at the cost of their lives,» she said.

Tatyana Kuznetsova added that more than 260 liquidators of the accident live in Bishkek.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine in Bishkek, Valery Zhovtenko, said that on April 22, a protective structure was launched above the sarcophagus in a pilot mode. He added that processes associated with the reaction are still taking place in the 4th reactor. The construction cost €1.5 billion.

«Ukraine appreciates your help in eliminating the accident and remembers everyone who sacrificed their lives and health,» he said.

He thanked the liquidators and the Counselor of the Embassy of Belarus.

Some liquidators came to the meeting with their children and grandchildren. Asad Dzhoroev said that he was sent to Chernobyl in 1986.

«A military subpoena came and they took us to Chernobyl. We didn’t even really know anything, everything was in secrecy. First, the affected area was cleared up, and then we were sent to the zone. We cleared the debris, the area. In general, I have spent two months there,» he said.

Grandchildren are standing next to their grandfather. They say they are proud of him.

«I want the grandchildren to remember about this terrible disaster, tell about it, my service, about my comrades. Younger generation should not forget about the tragedy,» he said.