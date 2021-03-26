Resident of Bishkek walks from capital to Issyk-Kul lake

A 57-year-old Alma Isabaeva walked from Bishkek city to Issyk-Kul lake. She posts video about the trip on her Instagram.

According to her, the main purpose of the flash mob is to promote a healthy lifestyle among Kyrgyzstanis. The woman also asks the government to pay attention to the sidewalks. She began her trip on March 22.

«I left my home in Bishkek on March 22 at 4.00 and walked 61.1 kilometers to Tokmak city. On March 23, I left Tokmak and went to Kemin district. Due to weather conditions, I had to stay in Kemin. I walked through Boom gorge and got to Balykchy. The road was hard, but I did it,» the woman told.

Alma Isabaeva left for one of the recreation centers, which is located in Kosh-Kol village, yesterday morning.