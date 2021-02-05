20:56
Verdict of guilty against Sadyr Japarov's sister canceled

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturned the decision in the criminal case initiated against the sister of the President Sadyr Japarov, Raikul Japarova. Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the Supreme Court changed preventive measure for her.

«On January 25, 2021, the Supreme Court overturned the previous decision, which brought charges against Raikul Japarova. Preventive measure has also been changed. Earlier she was put on the wanted list. I have no court order with me. I think that if the decisions were canceled, it means that there is no need to extradite Raikul Japarova,» the Prosecutor General said.

Sadyr Japarov’s sister and the head of Investment Bank Issyk-Kul Raikul Japarova was sentenced to 10 years in prison on money laundering charges. The victims reported that she fled the country on the eve of the verdict. It became known later that Raikul Japarova asked for political asylum in Poland.
