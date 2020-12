A flash mob with participation of 120 people dressed as Father Frost and Santa Claus was held in Bishkek on Ala-Too square. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The Vice Mayor of the capital Aizhan Chynybaeva took part in the event.

«There will be no traditional mayor’s New Year’s party this year. Gifts from the mayor will be handed over to 1,500 children through the district education centers. Excellent students, winners of various competitions and olympiads, as well as students of capital’s schools from poor families will get the gifts,» the City Hall said.