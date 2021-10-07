11:35
Activists stage flash mob asking to support cancer patients

Activists staged a flash mob near the parliament building in Bishkek as part of theBreast Cancer Awareness Month, which was announced around the world.

According to them, the Parliament should approve a medium-term budget for 2022, 2023, 2024 this week.

«We do not know how much money has been allocated for the fight against cancer. Therefore, we organized the flash mob near the White House. We hand over letters of appeal to the deputies. We ask the state to cover the cost of expensive, vital drugs that are too high for many families. According to statistics, for 2019-2020, breast cancer took the 1st place in terms of incidence and mortality, if we talk about all types of oncology,» Gulmira Abdyrazakova, director of Together Against Cancer Public Foundation, told.

About 20 people took part in the flash mob.
