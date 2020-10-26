19:02
Border conflict: Tajik side dismantles pipes at disputed section

Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan Abdikarim Alimbaev held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies to stabilize the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Uch-Dobo area of ​​Batken region. The press service of the State Border Service informed 24.kg news agency.

Following the talks held today at 2:50 pm, the Tajik side began dismantling the water pipes that the citizens of Tajikistan tried to lay yesterday at disputed section of the state border.

«Abdikarim Alimbaev noted that it was necessary to take effective measures aimed at protecting the population of the border region and prevention of similar incidents in the future at all sections of the state border. The situation in Uch-Dobo area is characterized as stable,» the state service said.

A conflict occurred at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Uch-Dobo area yesterday. Citizens of Tajikistan began laying pipes at the disputed section of the border. The border guard detachment of Kyrgyzstan demanded to stop work, but the citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan did not obey the requirements and entered into a verbal skirmish. The border guards of the Kyrgyz Republic were forced to fire a warning shot into the air.
