Border conflict: Deputy Head of Border Service arrives at the scene

First Deputy Chairman of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan Abdikarim Alimbaev arrived in Batken region to prevent escalation of the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Deputy Head of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic will coordinate the actions of the law enforcement bodies. Situation in Uch-Dobo area is characterized as stable.

A conflict occurred on Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Uch-Dobo area the day before. Citizens of Tajikistan began laying pipes on disputed section of the border. The border guard detachment of the Kyrgyz Republic demanded to stop the work, but the citizens of Tajikistan did not obey the requirements and entered into a verbal skirmish. The border guards of Kyrgyzstan were forced to fire a warning shot into the air.