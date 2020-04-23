18:19
USD 80.40
EUR 87.32
RUB 1.04
English

Ex- Prime Minister Sapar Isakov convoyed to prison colony No. 8

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov, convicted by court within the case on Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, has been transferred to prison colony No. 8 today, where he will serve his sentence. The State Penitentiary Service reported.

Recall, a regular meeting of the special commission of the State Penitentiary Service took place yesterday. «Cases of 86 people were considered for determining the type of regime of their detention and the place of serving the sentence, including the former Prime Ministers Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, as well as the former General Director of Electric Stations OJSC Salaydin Avazov,» the statement says.

Zhantoro Satybaldiev and Salaydin Avazov were convoyed to detention facilities.

The State Penitentiary Service said that the Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1 was overcrowded.

Recall, all three of them were found guilty of corruption by the courts during modernization of the capital’s HPP. The Sverdlovsky District Court sentenced Sapar Isakov to 15 years in prison, Zhantoro Satybaldiev — to 7.5 years, Salaydin Avazov — to 11 years and 3 months. The Bishkek City Court upheld this decision.
link: https://24.kg/english/150932/
views: 73
Print
Related
Sapar Isakov transported to Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1
Bishkek City Court upholds Sapar Isakov’s sentence
Wife of Sapar Isakov gives birth to twin sons
Power engineers’ case: Sapar Isakov refuses to participate in hearings
Sapar Isakov's lawyers appeal to Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov wishes journalists a happy New Year
President Jeenbekov tells about Sapar Isakov’s case
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial of Historical Museum repair case
Ex-PM Sapar Isakov sentenced to 15 years in prison
Popular
Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan Sharp increase in COVID-19 cases expected next week in Kyrgyzstan
48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 48 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan Doctors from China arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 22 more people in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus confirmed in 22 more people in Kyrgyzstan
23 April, Thursday
17:43
Ministry of Emergencies deploys 12,000 observation beds Ministry of Emergencies deploys 12,000 observation beds
17:37
Ex- Prime Minister Sapar Isakov convoyed to prison colony No. 8
16:24
Earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Over 5,000 policemen daily on duty at roadblocks in Kyrgyzstan
15:28
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on beginning of Ramadan